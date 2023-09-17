Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
23-year-old Tymetrius Walter(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after a crash killed a juvenile in Oldham County Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

A KSP trooper tried to pull over a vehicle on I-71 in Oldham County around 3:30 p.m., officials said. The vehicle did not stop and sped off.

During the pursuit, police learned that the vehicle had been reported as stolen, according to the release.

The vehicle took exit 14 on I-71 and hit a GMC SUV that was heading north on KY-329, officials said. The driver of the vehicle that tried to run was taken into custody and identified as 23-year-old Tymetrius Water of Louisville.

Officials said that a juvenile in the SUV died due to injuries from the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Walter is charged with speeding 26 miles per hour or more than the speed limit, fleeing or evading police first degree, reckless driving, wanton endangerment first degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer first degree, receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, murder, no operators license-moped license and assault first degree.

Walter is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, according to court documents.

Kentucky State Police are handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 South exit 14 closed
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
‘Still a star in our eyes’: 11-year-old Louisville native eliminated from America’s Got Talent
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

Latest News

LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Homeowners and businesses like Frank's near the Kentucky Expo Center are using the influx of...
Businesses, homeowners in Audubon Park embrace foot traffic from Bourbon and Beyond
Bourbon and Beyond night 2 recap
UofL goal line stand secures win over Indiana, 21-14