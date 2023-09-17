Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting at the intersection of 13th Street and Broadway Sunday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection around 1:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside who had been shot. Officers gave the man first aid until EMS could arrive. Ellis said EMS then took the man to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

