TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 West near 22nd St closed

Crash on I-64 W near 22nd St.
Crash on I-64 W near 22nd St.(TRIMARC)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-64 West near 22nd Street is closed due to an accident on Sunday.

Officials said those traveling through the area should try to use alternate routes where possible and to avoid I-64 West approaching 22nd Street. The estimated time before lanes are reopened is 1 hour.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

