Zoneton firefighters dedicate memorial to fallen chiefs

By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Zoneton firefighters dedicated a memorial to their fallen Chief Rob Orkies and Battalion Chief Garry Key on Sunday.

Several cast bronze statues at the Zoneton Fire Station in Shepherdsville now commemorate the two firefighters.

“Both Chief Orkies and Major Key dedicated their lives to Zoneton Fire and led us to being the exceptional organization we are today,” Chief Kevin Moulton said. “We hope this memorial will forever recognize the sacrifices they made and be an inspiration of service for the next generations of firefighters.”

Orkies and Key passed within months of each other because of Covid contracted in the line of duty. Combined, their service exceeds 70 years.

