Classes at Woodland Elementary School will resume as normal Monday

(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woodland Elementary School said classes will return with normal, in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 18.

It was announced Friday by Hardin County Schools that the school would conduct non-traditional instruction because of the structural damage from HVAC work.

Since the announcement, engineering crews and construction crews have worked to keep the building safe for normal operation, a release said. A state building inspector has surveyed the crews’ work and deemed the building safe for the return of students and staff.

All Hardin County Schools will be in session on Monday.

The structural engineer and the state’s field inspector have said that the structural supports that are now in place safe are for students and staff, the release said.

Hardin County Schools will share a video on their social media pages that explains the issue more thoroughly.

