Corbin Police make unusual discovery during routine patrol
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Kentucky county have an odd inmate in their custody and they are looking for its owner.
On Saturday, officers with the Corbin Police Department discovered a wayward pig roaming the streets of their community.
Not just any street ... Bacon Creek Road.
Yes, you read that right.
In a Facebook post, department officials ask if the pig below is yours, that you come claim it at the police department.
