Crash involving multiple vehicles causing delays on I-265 North

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to clear a crash scene and a disabled vehicle in east Louisville that are causing delays.

The right lane and right shoulder are blocked on I-265 North at mile marker 25 approaching I-64.

There are also delays on I-64 East at mile marker 18.6 approaching I-265. The right lane of the I-264 East ramp to Poplar Level Road is blocked, according to TRIMARC.

Delays are expected to last about an hour, so drivers should take a different route for their Monday morning commute if they’re able to.

