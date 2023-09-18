Contact Troubleshooters
Deadline to register to vote in Kentucky general election draws near

Election Day is less than two months away, but the deadline to register to vote is even closer.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is less than two months away, but the deadline to register to vote is even closer.

Kentucky, along with Louisiana and Mississippi, are the only states in the nation where voters will choose to elect or re-elect their governors this year.

“I do think sometimes voters let Election Day sneak up on them, and they forget that they need to go and get themselves registered or to update their registration status,” said Dr. Anne Cizmar, associate professor in the Department of Government at Eastern Kentucky University.

Historically, elections without national implications yield less voter turnout.

“We do see that voter turnout does vary based on the level of the election, so when you see the presidential election cycles, of course, you have the highest voter turnout,” said Dr. Cizmar. “It’s lower for federal midterm elections; it’s not high when it comes to the primary polls in general.”

However, the competitive nature of the governor’s race may help draw voters to the polls.

“I do think that that may be helping to bolster turnout with voters on both sides expecting that this could be a competitive election and, as a result, that could increase voter turnout,” said Dr. Cizmar.

Smaller, more localized races will also be on the ballot this Nov. While they are smaller in scale, the positions up for grabs impact daily life throughout the Commonwealth.

“The candidates at the top of the ticket are the ones that are going to be running the state of Kentucky, the folks that we’re electing to go to Frankfort and represent us,” said Dr. Cizmar.

To vote in this year’s election, register to vote on or before Oct. 10.

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday. Visit the State Board of Elections website to register to vote.

