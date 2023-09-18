Double shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood sends 2 teens to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive.

Officers arrived and provided first aid to two males who were shot. Police said they believe the victims are in their late teens.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said one victim was shot in his arm and the other was shot multiple times. However, police said both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

