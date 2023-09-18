Driver involved in collision that killed pedestrian arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in a deadly accident in southwest Louisville Metro near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Gary W. Ellis, 38, of Louisville, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, failure to render aid and failure to maintain insurance.

Around 11 p.m. September 13, LMPD says Ellis was the driver of a car that struck a pedestrian who was walking in the 9400 block of Greenbelt Highway near Global Drive. The pedestrian had died by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Police found the vehicle involved about 1/4 mile the scene, but the driver had fled. LMPD Traffic Unit investigators say Ellis spoke with a witness before leaving the scene on foot.

Court documents say several days after the collision, Ellis contacted an attorney who called LMPD to say his client wanted to surrender himself. Ellis admitted to police that he was involved in the deadly collision.

Ellis is being booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned in the LMDC courtroom tomorrow morning.

