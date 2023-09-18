Elizabethtown police search for suspect connected to kidnapping of 7-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police are searching for a suspect after a 7-month-old was kidnapped over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 6:38 p.m., officers were called to respond to the 200 block of Michelle Avenue on a report of a stolen car with a 7-month-old child inside.

“All resources were obviously out riding around just frantically searching for that vehicle and child,” Elizabethtown Police Officer Chris Dunham.

Police said a patrol officer was able to find the car at an apartment complex a mile and a half away within an hour of the call coming in. The child was still inside and was not hurt.

“It was a seven-month-old child,” Dunham said. “She was happy and content. She didn’t realize the circumstances surrounding her that day.”

Police on Monday asked for the public’s help to find the suspect. EPD said the vehicle that was taken was a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt two-door with KY Tag 335-WWC.

Daniel Cochran was walking in the neighborhood on the side of the road, going home from the store, when the car thief was too close for comfort.

“By the time I turned around, he had brushed up beside me, and pretty much nicked me,” Cochran said. “If I hadn’t jumped when I did, I would’ve been pinned under the car as well. He did brush me and I jumped out of the way. So I turned around and was like what the heck?”

A few doors down, Derrick Powell witnessed panic in the immediate aftermath.

“Yes, they were really hysterical,” Powell said. “They’re just running around, like, not knowing what to do. I didn’t know it was the baby’s father or nothing like that. Now I understand.”

Any information can be relayed to Elizabethtown police by calling 270-765-4125. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-597-8123 or by visiting P3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.