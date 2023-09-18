Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Elizabethtown police search for suspect connected to kidnapping of 7-month-old

The vehicle that was taken is a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt two door with KY Tag 335-WWC.
The vehicle that was taken is a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt two door with KY Tag 335-WWC.(Elizabethtown Police Department)
By Julia Huffman and David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police are searching for a suspect after a 7-month-old was kidnapped over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 6:38 p.m., officers were called to respond to the 200 block of Michelle Avenue on a report of a stolen car with a 7-month-old child inside.

“All resources were obviously out riding around just frantically searching for that vehicle and child,” Elizabethtown Police Officer Chris Dunham.

Police said a patrol officer was able to find the car at an apartment complex a mile and a half away within an hour of the call coming in. The child was still inside and was not hurt.

“It was a seven-month-old child,” Dunham said. “She was happy and content. She didn’t realize the circumstances surrounding her that day.”

Police on Monday asked for the public’s help to find the suspect. EPD said the vehicle that was taken was a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt two-door with KY Tag 335-WWC.

Daniel Cochran was walking in the neighborhood on the side of the road, going home from the store, when the car thief was too close for comfort.

“By the time I turned around, he had brushed up beside me, and pretty much nicked me,” Cochran said. “If I hadn’t jumped when I did, I would’ve been pinned under the car as well. He did brush me and I jumped out of the way. So I turned around and was like what the heck?”

A few doors down, Derrick Powell witnessed panic in the immediate aftermath.

“Yes, they were really hysterical,” Powell said. “They’re just running around, like, not knowing what to do. I didn’t know it was the baby’s father or nothing like that. Now I understand.”

Any information can be relayed to Elizabethtown police by calling 270-765-4125. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Hardin County Crimestoppers at 1-800-597-8123 or by visiting P3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Jake Luxemburger
‘We’ll miss his smile forever’: Kenwood Station Elementary student killed in crash
Lisa Duvall says she lost everything she owns after a huge fire destroyed her apartment and car.
‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Louisville woman loses everything after apartment fire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

4500 Broadleaf Dr.
LMPD investigating after man found dead in St. Denis neighborhood; suspect arrested
Will Frentz (right)
Louisville man enters 2023 Deaf World Cup as captain of U.S. Men’s Deaf National team
University of Louisville (UofL)
UofL, Bellarmine see increase in enrollment, diversity
Driver involved in collision that killed pedestrian arrested