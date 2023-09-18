Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Another clear and cool night ahead

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Last week of summer
  • Autumn begins early Saturday
  • Rain chances remain low

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies tonight with another cool setup with lows generally in the 50s in the city, with a few upper 40s away from the city possible.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as highs rise to near 80°.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Lows fall into the 50s once again.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs in the 80s.

Some passing mid to high clouds will be possible on Thursday as temperatures warm well into the 80s. Lousiville could still touch 90 degrees this week but most will fall short of that mark.

Rain chances return toward the latter half of the weekend.

