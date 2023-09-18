FORECAST: Warm last week of summer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity and blue skies today

Summer warmth builds later in the week

Rain chances slowly increase into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs generally into the upper 70s for WAVE Country.

Clear skies tonight with another cool setup with lows generally in the 50s in the city, with a few upper 40s away from the city possible.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as highs rise to near 80°.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Lows fall into the 50s once again.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s to end the workweek. The warmer weather looks to linger into the Fall, which begins at 2:50 AM Saturday.

