FORECAST: Warm last week of summer

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. on a beautiful late summer day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity and blue skies today
  • Summer warmth builds later in the week
  • Rain chances slowly increase into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs generally into the upper 70s for WAVE Country.

Clear skies tonight with another cool setup with lows generally in the 50s in the city, with a few upper 40s away from the city possible.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as highs rise to near 80°.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Lows fall into the 50s once again.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s to end the workweek. The warmer weather looks to linger into the Fall, which begins at 2:50 AM Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

