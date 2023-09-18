FORECAST: Warming trend to end Summer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Low humidity and blue skies today

Highs return to the 80s by mid-week

Dry weather through the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once this morning’s patchy fog mixes out we’ll all get to enjoy sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Clear skies and northerly winds help temperatures fall into the 50s overnight.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as highs rise to near 80°. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Lows fall into the 50s once again.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s to end the workweek. The warmer weather looks to linger into the Fall, which begins at 2:50 AM Saturday morning.

