Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warming trend to end Summer

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, September 18, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity and blue skies today
  • Highs return to the 80s by mid-week
  • Dry weather through the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once this morning’s patchy fog mixes out we’ll all get to enjoy sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Clear skies and northerly winds help temperatures fall into the 50s overnight.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow as highs rise to near 80°. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Lows fall into the 50s once again.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s to end the workweek. The warmer weather looks to linger into the Fall, which begins at 2:50 AM Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, September 18, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, September 18, 2023

Most Read

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Lisa Duvall says she lost everything she owns after a huge fire destroyed her apartment and car.
‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Louisville woman loses everything after apartment fire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
KSP Logo
1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, September 18, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, September 18, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/14
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/13
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/12