‘Historic day’: Commercial air taxies coming to Dayton, creating 2K jobs, governor says

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Commercial air taxis are coming to Dayton in a half-billion-dollar manufacturing facility that will create 2,000 jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Monday morning.

Joby Aviation’s new assembly-line plant will build, test, and fly all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis that will predominantly be used for commercial passenger operations, DeWine’s news release states.

The company will invest at least $477.5 million in the 140-acre site at the Dayton International Airport and plans to produce up to 500 aircraft per year.

Construction on the facility is expected to start next year and come online in 2025.

In the interim, the corporation will use existing nearby buildings for operations. The company’s total new payroll is expected to surpass $140 million.

The aircraft is designed to accommodate a pilot and four passengers.

It can reach speeds up to 200 miles per hour over a 100-mile range.

Joby plans to operate the aircraft as part of aerial ridesharing networks in cities and communities around the world.

“Ohio’s legacy in aviation leadership begins with the Wright Brothers and continues now with Joby Aviation, as they launch a new era in advanced aviation manufacturing and aerial mobility in Dayton,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“The aircraft that will roll off Joby Ohio’s production lines will redefine urban transportation and contribute to a transformational change in the way people and goods travel. We welcome Joby and celebrate the new chapter of air mobility history that will be made here in Ohio, the Heart of Aviation and Aerospace.”

