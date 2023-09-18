Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb returns from third economic development trip in Japan

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb had his third economic development trip to Japan in September...
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb had his third economic development trip to Japan in September 2023. Courtesy: Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's Office(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is back from his third economic development trip in Japan.

Holcomb arrived in Japan on Sept. 8, along with Indiana Economic Development Corporation representatives, including Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop.

There are more than 300 Japanese businesses in Indiana that account for more than 60,900 Hoosier jobs. Japanese businesses have also committed to investing more than $10 billion in Indiana and creating more than 25,600 new jobs since 2003, according to a release. Indiana hosts the largest amount of Japanese investment per capita among all states.

“It was great to be back in Japan last week, honoring the longstanding Indiana-Japan relationship and its significant contributions to our shared communities and cultures,” Holcomb said in the release. “Indiana and Japan share similar values, economies and visions for the future. Bolstered by our strong friendship and drive for new innovations, I’m confident this is just the beginning of success for both Indiana and Japan as we work together to advance next-generation manufacturing, develop the future of mobility, and experience exciting times ahead.”

This is Holcomb’s 16th international trip as governor.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

