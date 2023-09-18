Indiana woman dead in Grayson County wrong-way crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana woman is dead after a wrong-way crash in Grayson Country.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Amy Embry was driving north on KY-79 when she drifted into the wrong lane and hit an oncoming car head-on. Then another car crashed into them. The office said they do not know the reason Embry drifted into the southbound lane.

Police said Embry was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Hospital where she later died. The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles experienced non-life-threatening injuries or reported none.

According to an obituary, Embry was from New Albany.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.