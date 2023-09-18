LFD promotes 22 firefighters at ceremony with mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire is celebrating the promotion of several members of the department.

On Monday at the Mayor’s Gallery on West Jefferson, a total of 22 firefighters were promoted. The new promotions included a new 1 assistant chief, 5 majors, 7 captains and 9 sergeants.

During the ceremony, Mayor Craig Greenberg talked about the late-night 3-alarm fire that broke out the previous week.

“I know that many of you all that are being promoted here today, were on scene within minutes,” Greenberg said. “When just last week a block away where we stand today, we had a 3-alarm fire just before midnight and again within 2 minutes you all were on the scene.”

The mayor also talked about his firefighter grandfather and said he grew up hearing stories about the heroism of his grandfather and his colleagues.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.