Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LFD promotes 22 firefighters at ceremony with mayor

LFD promotes 22 of its members.
LFD promotes 22 of its members.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire is celebrating the promotion of several members of the department.

On Monday at the Mayor’s Gallery on West Jefferson, a total of 22 firefighters were promoted. The new promotions included a new 1 assistant chief, 5 majors, 7 captains and 9 sergeants.

During the ceremony, Mayor Craig Greenberg talked about the late-night 3-alarm fire that broke out the previous week.

“I know that many of you all that are being promoted here today, were on scene within minutes,” Greenberg said. “When just last week a block away where we stand today, we had a 3-alarm fire just before midnight and again within 2 minutes you all were on the scene.”

The mayor also talked about his firefighter grandfather and said he grew up hearing stories about the heroism of his grandfather and his colleagues.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Lisa Duvall says she lost everything she owns after a huge fire destroyed her apartment and car.
‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Louisville woman loses everything after apartment fire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
KSP Logo
1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

Latest News

Driver involved in collision that killed pedestrian arrested
Former Crawford County substitute teacher sentenced for fake bomb threats
LMPD investigating 3 separate shootings on Sunday
LMPD investigating 3 separate shootings on Sunday
Louisville couple hosts bone marrow drive to raise awareness in honor of son
Louisville couple hosts bone marrow drive to raise awareness in honor of son