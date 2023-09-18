Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after man found dead in St. Denis neighborhood; suspect arrested

4500 Broadleaf Dr.
4500 Broadleaf Dr.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police found a man dead inside an apartment complex in the St. Denis neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Major Russ Miller said around 3:40 p.m., a third-party caller told police there was someone screaming for help in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive.

Police began their investigation and quickly learned there was a person down inside the apartment.

Miller said officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound inside the apartment. A suspect who was at the scene was arrested and is being interviewed by police.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Lisa Duvall says she lost everything she owns after a huge fire destroyed her apartment and car.
‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Louisville woman loses everything after apartment fire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
KSP Logo
1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

Latest News

File image
Louisville man enters 2023 Deaf World Cup as captain of U.S. Men’s Deaf National team
University of Louisville (UofL)
UofL, Bellarmine see increase in enrollment, diversity
Driver involved in collision that killed pedestrian arrested
Former Crawford County substitute teacher sentenced for fake bomb threats