LMPD investigating after man found dead in St. Denis neighborhood; suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police found a man dead inside an apartment complex in the St. Denis neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Major Russ Miller said around 3:40 p.m., a third-party caller told police there was someone screaming for help in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive.

Police began their investigation and quickly learned there was a person down inside the apartment.

Miller said officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound inside the apartment. A suspect who was at the scene was arrested and is being interviewed by police.

