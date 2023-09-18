LMPD investigating shooting that injured man in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said it happened around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dumesnil Street. Officers arrived and found a man shot outside.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal

