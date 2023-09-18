Man wanted by LMPD in ‘shopping theft spree’ arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man wanted for the theft of merchandise from a Louisville home improvement center has been arrested.

Louisville Metro police say the suspect, Peter Ray Kiger, 54, of Lexington, was arrested September 15 in Franklin County.

The arrest of Kiger came after LMPD 7th Division detectives shared photos taken from surveillance video of a man who left Menards on Preston Highway with more than $1,000 in merchandise that hadn’t been paid for. The man was seen talking on his cell phone while pushing a shopping cart filled with the merchandise.

Kiger was charged with one count of shoplifting under $10,000 and booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail. He was released on personal recognizance the next day and is scheduled to appear in Jefferson District Court on September 29.

