‘Never went without a smile’: Kenwood Station Elementary student killed in crash

(Oldham County Schools)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County Elementary school is offering counseling resources after a student was killed in a crash on Saturday.

Jake Luxemburger was a fifth grader at Kenwood Station Elementary. The school said he’s been a student there since he was in Kindergarten.

“Everyone who came in contact with Jake saw that he was a funny, sweet, and kind human,” a letter from the school read. “He never went without a smile on his face.”

The school described Jake as charismatic and easy to joke around with. They said he stood out among his peers.

“Our school community is saddened by this great loss,” the letter said.

Oldham County district staff and counselors have been made available to all staff and students at Kenwood Station.

Counselors will be in all fifth-grade classrooms Monday morning to offer support and will be available in the upcoming days as needed.

