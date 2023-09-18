Suspect identified in May CVS homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have named a suspect in a homicide case from late May and is asking for help from the public to locate him.

Maurice Rayshawn Byars, 32, is wanted for murder and robbery in connection with a shooting that happened May 29 at the CVS on the corner of Preston and Broadway.

Officers responding to the call found the victim, Amanda Miller, 37, of Louisville, with multiple gunshot wounds. Miller died while undergoing surgery at UofL Hospital.

Anyone with information about Byars is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

