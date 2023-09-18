Temporary water shut off planned at Mammoth Cave National Park

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The municipal water line to Mammoth Cave National Park’s visitor center, main campground, overnight lodging, and administrative offices will be shut off from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The shut off is needed so Caveland Environmental Authority (CEA) can make repairs to the park’s water system.

Portable restrooms will be available to the public at the visitor center and the campground during the closure.

A 24-hour water boil advisory will be in place once water service resumes.

Tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food must be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.

Boiling the water will kill bacteria or organisms that may be present before the water system returns to normal operation.

For questions about the water shut off or water boil advisory, contact CEA at 270-773-2887.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.