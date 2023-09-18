UofL, Bellarmine see increase in enrollment, diversity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University and the University of Louisville’s freshman classes are breaking records once again.

Bellarmine said its class of 2027 is the largest since 2018 and its most diverse ever.

The university said they welcomed an incoming class of 634 students, a 16% jump from the year prior. 44% are first-generation college students, up 17%, and 33% are students of color, the college’s largest ever number.

UofL said this year’s class is the largest and most diverse the school’s ever seen.

New figures from UofL show there are over 3,100 incoming first-year students. That’s a 6.8 % increase from last year. They said the jump was led primarily by increases in students from the Black and Latinx communities, as well as students from out of state.

School officials said more than a quarter of all students are coming from other states this year, representing 37 different U.S. states overall.

The most popular majors for the undergraduates are business, engineering, education, nursing, psychology and biology.

