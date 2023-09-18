UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked Monday morning to clear a crash scene and a disabled vehicle in east Louisville.

The right lane and right shoulder were blocked on I-265 North at mile marker 25 approaching I-64 due the crash involving at least two vehicles.

There were also delays on I-64 East at mile marker 18.6 approaching I-265. The right lane of the I-264 East ramp to Poplar Level Road had been blocked due the disabled vehicle.

Delays lasted about an hour.

