Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East

Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked Monday morning to clear a crash scene and a disabled vehicle in east Louisville.

The right lane and right shoulder were blocked on I-265 North at mile marker 25 approaching I-64 due the crash involving at least two vehicles.

There were also delays on I-64 East at mile marker 18.6 approaching I-265. The right lane of the I-264 East ramp to Poplar Level Road had been blocked due the disabled vehicle.

Delays lasted about an hour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23-year-old Tymetrius Walter
Louisville man arrested after juvenile dies in crash in Oldham County
LMPD investigating deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Lisa Duvall says she lost everything she owns after a huge fire destroyed her apartment and car.
‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Louisville woman loses everything after apartment fire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
KSP Logo
1 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash in Washington County, Ky.

Latest News

Crash on I-64 W near 22nd St.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 West near 22nd St closed
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 South exit 14 closed
WAVE News Traffic Alert
1 dead in I-65 North crash in Bullitt County
Indiana State Police say the driver of a car that was involved in a separate accident was...
Man killed in crash on I-65 North near Henryville identified