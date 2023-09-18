Contact Troubleshooters
‘We’ll miss his smile forever’: Kenwood Station Elementary student killed in crash

Jake Luxemburger
Jake Luxemburger(Family Picture)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County Elementary school is offering counseling resources after a student was killed in a crash on Saturday.

Jake Luxemburger was a fifth grader at Kenwood Station Elementary. The school said he’s been a student there since he was in Kindergarten.

“Everyone who came in contact with Jake saw that he was a funny, sweet, and kind human,” a letter from the school read. “He never went without a smile on his face.”

The school described Jake as charismatic and easy to joke around with. They said he stood out among his peers.

“Our school community is saddened by this great loss,” the letter said.

Jake’s parents released a statement on behalf of their son’s death.

“We are devastated at the loss of our amazing son, Jake. Words cannot capture what he meant to his family and friends. He was a light in this world, a light that was extinguished too soon.

We are grateful to our family, friends, and the community for the love and support we have received.

We ask for continued prayers for his loved ones, especially his grandmother, as she recovers, and privacy as Jake’s family and friends deal with this sudden, tragic loss. We’ll miss his smile forever.”

Oldham County district staff and counselors have been made available to all staff and students at Kenwood Station.

Counselors will be in all fifth-grade classrooms Monday morning to offer support and will be available in the upcoming days as needed.

Funeral arrangement details are being finalized.

