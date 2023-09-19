Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.(Pexels)
By Cameron Aaron and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A man in southeastern Kentucky died after he was attacked by bees and stung several times, according to the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the 59-year-old man was trying to move an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag.

Family members immediately began CPR until emergency officials could arrive and take over, but authorities said those attempts failed.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” a post read on the Harlan County Coroner’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Luxemburger
‘We’ll miss his smile forever’: Kenwood Station Elementary student killed in crash
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East
Peter Ray Kiger, 54, of Lexington, was arrested September 15 in Franklin County on a Jefferson...
Man wanted by LMPD in ‘shopping theft spree’ arrested
Maurice Rayshawn Byars, 32, is wanted for murder and robbery.
Suspect identified in May CVS homicide

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
The Louisville skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Heating up to end Summer
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’
FILE - A 155-foot diameter circular enclosure around hole number 3 at Moundbuilders Country...
Network of ancient American Indian earthworks in Ohio named to list of UNESCO World Heritage sites