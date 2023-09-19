Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fisher-Price releases *NSYNC Little People collector set

The set is available on Amazon for $30.
The set is available on Amazon for $30.(Mattel/Fisher-Price via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re not saying “Bye Bye Bye” to a potential *NSYNC reunion tour yet – and Fisher-Price is only fueling the hype.

The toy company has released a Little People collector set featuring each member of the boy band, along with packaging inspired by the group’s “No Strings Attached” album cover.

The set is available on Amazon for $30.

The listing says it includes “fun hidden details for fans to discover.”

*NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass recently reunited for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

Later this month, the group is set to release their first new single since 2002, giving fans hope that a reunion tour is on the way.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Luxemburger
‘We’ll miss his smile forever’: Kenwood Station Elementary student killed in crash
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East
Peter Ray Kiger, 54, of Lexington, was arrested September 15 in Franklin County on a Jefferson...
Man wanted by LMPD in ‘shopping theft spree’ arrested
Frank Figueroa Acosta, 19
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges in connection to deadly crash on Gene Snyder

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood.
Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
Man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28