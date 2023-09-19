Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Another 80 degree day ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low humidity and blue skies today
  • Summer warmth returns tomorrow
  • Rain chances easing downward for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds drift through the region today, however, there will still be plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight.

Lows slide into the 50s by Wednesday morning. Southerly winds and sunshine will push highs into the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies stick around Wednesday night. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s to end the workweek. The warmer weather looks to linger into Fall, which begins at 2:50 AM Saturday morning. Rain chances are looking great into early next week but it will be our best chance at measurable rain in the 10 Day.

