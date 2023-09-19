Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: End of summer brings one last gasp of heat

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, September 18, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another couple of cool mornings ahead
  • Near 90 degrees later this week, on the last day of summer
  • Rain chances return in about a week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will remain clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s and 50s.

Make sure you have a jacket for the morning commute on Tuesday!

A few clouds will move in from the northwest during the day on Tuesday, but high temperatures will still be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees during the afternoon.

Clouds will thin out somewhat Tuesday night, leaving us with another cool start in the 50s by Wednesday morning.

Warmer air arrives on Wednesday, boosting high temperatures into the mid 80s by the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds during the day, but it will continue to be dry.

Thursday is similar to Wednesday’s mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s, but by Friday we’ll be knocking on the door of 90 degrees!

This is, of course, the last day of summer.

We’ll be warm in the 80s for the weekend, but it will take until early next week to see our next rain chance as an area of low pressure approaches from the west.

We need the rain!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

