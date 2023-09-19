FORECAST: More like summer later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as cool during the overnights

Approaching 90 degrees by Friday

Rain chance still a week out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s mostly clear and cool tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

We’re not expecting as many 40s early Wednesday thanks to some slightly warmer air moving in.

Wednesday will feel more like summer with highs in the lower to middle 80s and a few clouds during the day.

Our streak of dry weather continues during the midweek time frame. Wednesday night is warmer and cloudier than previous nights, with lows dipping only into the 60s for many areas early Thursday morning.

Thursday is warm with a bit more mid to high-level cloud cover during the day. Highs will once again be in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday is the warmest day of the bunch as the city gets closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon.

How fitting for the last day of summer, no? As fall begins on Saturday we’ll still be in the mid to upper 80s as dry and warm weather continues for the weekend.

Our next rain chance arrives early next week but has been delayed to early Tuesday as the parent area of low pressure behind it will take longer to move in.

This is thanks to a traffic jam of sorts as a coastal area of low pressure to our east fails to move out of the way in time.

We’ll keep you updated!

