Indiana State Police seeking new recruits for next academy class

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police is hiring for the 85th ISP Recruit Academy.

Some of the eligibility requirements for applicants wanting to become an ISP trooper include needing to be at least 21 years old and less than 40 years old, possess at least a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license.

Applications need to be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

