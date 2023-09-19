Contact Troubleshooters
Lanes reopen on I-71 North near Zorn Ave after multi-vehicle crash

Crash on I-71 N near Zorn.
Crash on I-71 N near Zorn.(TRIMARC)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes are reopen on I-71 North near Zorn Avenue after a multi-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital.

Louisville Metro police said the crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Police said four cars were involved in the wreck.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said at least one person went to Norton Healthcare. The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

LMPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

