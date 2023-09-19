Man arrested on murder, DUI charges in connection to deadly crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old from Louisville is facing multiple charges including murder and driving under the influence after a crash on the Gene Snyder left one man dead over the weekend.

The crash happened on I-265 North at Beulah Church Road around 3 a.m.

Investigators said a pickup truck with two men inside lost control and crashed into an empty car that was parked in the emergency lane.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the passenger in the pickup truck died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Frank Figueroa Acosta just over six hours after the crash. An arrest report said detectives found bottles of alcohol inside the car.

Figueroa Acosta was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where test results showed his blood alcohol level was .097, which is above the legal limit.

He is facing charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, criminal mischief and operating a vehicle without a license.

