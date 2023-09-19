Man arrested in St. Denis neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old Louisville man is facing a charge of murder - domestic violence after a relative was found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood on Monday.

Around 3:40 p.m., Louisville Metro police were called to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive on a trouble run that was later upgraded to a shooting. Officers found the victim inside the apartment with multiple injuries. The man died before he could receive medical treatment.

Court documents say the 911 caller told detectives she had been on the phone with the victim and him say “Jalen back up off me” several times. She also told detectives the victim said “get off me” to his assailant on several occasions but his voice became muffled, and the phone line went dead.

Officers said when they entered the apartment, the suspect, Jalen Forrest, was alone inside with the victim. Forrest was arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

LMPD originally said the victim had been shot, but the results of an autopsy showed the man had been strangled and assaulted. His name has been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

