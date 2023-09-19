Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested in St. Denis neighborhood homicide

Jalen Forrest, 30, of Louisville, Ky., is charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.
Jalen Forrest, 30, of Louisville, Ky., is charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Samantha Murray and Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old Louisville man is facing a charge of murder - domestic violence after a relative was found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood on Monday.

Around 3:40 p.m., Louisville Metro police were called to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive on a trouble run that was later upgraded to a shooting. Officers found the victim inside the apartment with multiple injuries. The man died before he could receive medical treatment.

Court documents say the 911 caller told detectives she had been on the phone with the victim and him say “Jalen back up off me” several times. She also told detectives the victim said “get off me” to his assailant on several occasions but his voice became muffled, and the phone line went dead.

Officers said when they entered the apartment, the suspect, Jalen Forrest, was alone inside with the victim. Forrest was arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

LMPD originally said the victim had been shot, but the results of an autopsy showed the man had been strangled and assaulted. His name has been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Luxemburger
‘We’ll miss his smile forever’: Kenwood Station Elementary student killed in crash
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East
Peter Ray Kiger, 54, of Lexington, was arrested September 15 in Franklin County on a Jefferson...
Man wanted by LMPD in ‘shopping theft spree’ arrested
Frank Figueroa Acosta, 19
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges in connection to deadly crash on Gene Snyder

Latest News

Bourbon & Beyond 2023
Bourbon & Beyond raises a glass to its roots and gives a hint of its possible future
Indiana State Police seeking new recruits for next academy class
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Crash on I-64 East in I-265 area cleared
Bourbon & Beyond 2023
PHOTOS: Bourbon & Beyond 2023