Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-64 East in I-265 area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An interstate crash involving multiple vehicles in east Louisville is causing delays for Tuesday morning commuters.

The crash happened on I-64 East at mile marker 19.1, which is in the I-265 area. The right lane, right ramp, and right shoulder blocked, according to TRIMARC.

Drivers should take a different route if they’re able to due to an expected delay of about an hour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.