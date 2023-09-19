Contact Troubleshooters
Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-64 East in I-265 area

WAVE News Traffic Alert
WAVE News Traffic Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An interstate crash involving multiple vehicles in east Louisville is causing delays for Tuesday morning commuters.

The crash happened on I-64 East at mile marker 19.1, which is in the I-265 area. The right lane, right ramp, and right shoulder blocked, according to TRIMARC.

Drivers should take a different route if they’re able to due to an expected delay of about an hour.

