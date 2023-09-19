Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Neighborhoods hope for relief from smelly sewers

Metropolitan Sewer District crews working to clean out a sewer causing stinky smells in...
Metropolitan Sewer District crews working to clean out a sewer causing stinky smells in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. MSD says the smell is due to a lack of rain.(Source: Chris Stowe, WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metropolitan Sewer District crews are putting in extra hours to fight back against smelly sewers. The lack of rain is creating a stinky problem in some Louisville neighborhoods.

“It smells like s---,” Portland resident Leonard Hudspech said. “Excuse my language.  Raw sewage.”

After a hundred plus complaints in a single weekend, MSD crews are working 16-hour shifts. We found employees cleaning out and flushing out some of the more offensive sewers.

“I hope it does get rid of the smell. When it hasn’t rained it really goes bad,” Portland resident Bill Hughes said. “It smells like you’re in a dump.”

Each cleaning job is topped off with a pair of fruity smelling deodorizers. Temporary relief at best, until the rain returns.

“Just trying to do what we can to get caught up. Get ahead of the curve. On this dry, hot dry odor issue that we have going on right now,” MSD Communications manager Sheryl Lauder said.

MSD encourages people to report odors. An app called “Smell My City” also tracks daily complaints across the metro. It is available in your app store.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Luxemburger
‘We’ll miss his smile forever’: Kenwood Station Elementary student killed in crash
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Former Kentucky governor dies at 84
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East
Frank Figueroa Acosta, 19
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges in connection to deadly crash on Gene Snyder
Peter Ray Kiger, 54, of Lexington, was arrested September 15 in Franklin County on a Jefferson...
Man wanted by LMPD in ‘shopping theft spree’ arrested

Latest News

The BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County has an expected completion date of 2025.
New report details needs as Hardin County prepares for population boom
"The numbers are really clear. This is something that reduces deaths in the community,"...
LMDC updates harm reduction program, increases access to Narcan for inmates
LMDC modified its harm reduction program by increasing resources for inmates in custody and...
LMDC updates harm reduction program, increases access to Narcan for inmates
Jalen Forrest, 30, of Louisville, Ky., is charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.
Man arrested in St. Denis neighborhood homicide