Neighborhoods hope for relief from smelly sewers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metropolitan Sewer District crews are putting in extra hours to fight back against smelly sewers. The lack of rain is creating a stinky problem in some Louisville neighborhoods.

“It smells like s---,” Portland resident Leonard Hudspech said. “Excuse my language. Raw sewage.”

After a hundred plus complaints in a single weekend, MSD crews are working 16-hour shifts. We found employees cleaning out and flushing out some of the more offensive sewers.

“I hope it does get rid of the smell. When it hasn’t rained it really goes bad,” Portland resident Bill Hughes said. “It smells like you’re in a dump.”

Each cleaning job is topped off with a pair of fruity smelling deodorizers. Temporary relief at best, until the rain returns.

“Just trying to do what we can to get caught up. Get ahead of the curve. On this dry, hot dry odor issue that we have going on right now,” MSD Communications manager Sheryl Lauder said.

MSD encourages people to report odors. An app called “Smell My City” also tracks daily complaints across the metro. It is available in your app store.

