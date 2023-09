LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash has closed all lanes on I-71 North near Zorn Ave.

According to TRIMARC, the closure is expected to last an hour.

Metrosafe said that four vehicles were reported in the crash. The crash was reported around 5:23 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.