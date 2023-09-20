Contact Troubleshooters
2 LMDC inmates reportedly being disciplined after incident involving tablet

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The WAVE News Troubleshooters learned on Tuesday about an officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections going to the hospital after an incident involving an inmate and a tablet.

An LMDC spokesperson said an incident happened early Tuesday morning when an inmate intentionally damaged a tablet.

“We believe that the damage sustained to the battery released a vapor that resulted in one officer feeling sick. This officer was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released. No other staff members or people in custody have reported symptoms,” LMDC Major Darrell Goodlett said.

Two inmates have been reportedly disciplined as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

