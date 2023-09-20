Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
Frank Figueroa Acosta, 19
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges in connection to deadly crash on Gene Snyder

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham,...
3 fake electors want Georgia election subversion charges against them to be moved to federal court
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Netanyahu and Biden meet in New York, a setting seen as a sign of US displeasure over his government
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Garland over Hunter Biden investigation
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps