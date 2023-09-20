Bourbon and Beyond, Louder Than Life draw more people; Derby still draws more money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Music Festivals Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life combine for a crowd of about 320,000 people, according to numbers from Louisville Tourism.

That makes them the biggest attraction in the city, bigger even than Oaks and the Derby.

“This weekend, we’ll set a Louder Than Life record,” CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents Danny Hayes said Tuesday. “I think we can have about 180, 190 thousand people coming to town.

Some downtown hotels report a full week as groups booked meetings and rooms between the two festivals.

“These groups are excited to be able to come to the city, do a little what we call the ‘bleisure travel,’ a little business and a little leisure,” Hotel Distil General Manager Casey Massaro Grinold said Wednesday, “And be able to extend that travel into either one of the festivals.”

However, while the festivals attract a crowd, they still cannot compete with the $360 million economic impact of the Oaks and Derby.

Derby fans stay longer and spend more in the city.

“What it really comes down to is those that are staying overnight versus day trippers and what they’re spending when they come into the city, and they stay overnight,” VP of Louisville Tourism Destination Services Zack Davis said. “They’re spending more for hotel rooms and eating out, and that’s a big part of the equation.”

Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life generate an economic impact of $25.6 million.

While final crowd numbers are not in for Bourbon and Beyond, the two festivals could be the icing on the cake for fall tourism in Louisville.

Activity in September and October is expected to be up over last year, Davis said.

