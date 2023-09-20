Contact Troubleshooters
Coast Guards, local agencies prepare for emergencies on Ohio River

Government agencies spent Wednesday morning on the Ohio River working on water rescues.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Government agencies spent Wednesday morning on the Ohio River working on water rescues.

The U.S. Coast Guard teamed up with local first responders practicing what to do if someone goes overboard and how to handle other dangerous situations. In some scenarios, the Belle of Louisville was even involved.

The U.S. Coast Guard regularly trains for emergencies on the water. Wednesday’s session was a chance to practice teamwork between guardsmen and local police, firefighters and EMTs.

”When we all come together it’s really neat to see we all have one goal, overall safety on our waterways,” US Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Trent Gulliford said. “We want to make sure the public’s safe, and that we can all work together to make sure we are achieving that goal.”

Gulliford came to Louisville a year ago, but it’s his eighth year with the U.S. Coast Guard. He’s been trained in York, Pennsylvania, stationed in Florida, and other locations. He’s worked with other agencies in training and situations like this before.

“It’s really cool to see us all working together, getting along, seeing some familiar faces, and growing those friendships,” Gulliford said.

Louisville Coast Guard’s jurisdiction runs downriver from Cincinnati, Ohio to Owensboro Kentucky.

When an emergency happens, from a man overboard to an oil leak on the Belle, the Coast Guard said it’s important to know which agency can respond the quickest and who else can provide support.

US Coast Guard training sessions accomplish safety in Ohio and build a brotherhood between law enforcement agencies. Water safety training puts different agencies in the same boat, protecting the community.

