Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: The 80s will rule into the weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not as cool during the overnights
  • Dry weather likely to hold strong into the weekend
  • Rain chances remain in place for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies stick around tonight. Temperatures will be mild compared to the last few nights, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

More of the same is expected for Thursday. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies continue throughout the day as well.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies into Thursday night with a light shower or two perhaps far west. We’ll monitor those chances as we get closer.

Partly cloudy skies for the last day of Summer 2023! Those clouds will determine just how warm we get but upper 80s continue to look likely.

The warm and dry weather will continue into the weekend as we await our next storm system. Speaking of, it is expecting to drift into the region by next Monday or Tuesday. How much rain it will bring, and how long will it stick around, are questions we are still working on to answer.

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Most Read

The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 20, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/19
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/18
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/14