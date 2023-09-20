FORECAST: The 80s will rule into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as cool during the overnights

Dry weather likely to hold strong into the weekend

Rain chances remain in place for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies stick around tonight. Temperatures will be mild compared to the last few nights, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

More of the same is expected for Thursday. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies continue throughout the day as well.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies into Thursday night with a light shower or two perhaps far west. We’ll monitor those chances as we get closer.

Partly cloudy skies for the last day of Summer 2023! Those clouds will determine just how warm we get but upper 80s continue to look likely.

The warm and dry weather will continue into the weekend as we await our next storm system. Speaking of, it is expecting to drift into the region by next Monday or Tuesday. How much rain it will bring, and how long will it stick around, are questions we are still working on to answer.

Stay tuned!

