FORECAST: Nice sunrises and sunsets ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up the next few days
  • Weekend continues to look dry and warm
  • Rain chances increasing for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds as we head into this afternoon with a warm setup into the low to mid 80s across WAVE Country. Partly cloudy skies stick around tonight. Temperatures will be mild compared to the last few nights, with lows in the 50s and 60s. More of the same is expected for Thursday.

Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies continue throughout the day as well. Partly to mostly cloudy skies into Thursday night with a light shower or two perhaps far west. We’ll monitor those chances as we get closer.

The weekend looks dry and quite warm with the rain chance still delayed with our next system until early next week.

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 20, 2023

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Goode Weather Blog 9/19
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/18
Goode Weather Blog 9/14