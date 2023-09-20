FORECAST: Warm and dry weather for Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures continue to inch closer to the upper 80s today

Our hot and dry pattern continues into the weekend

The next best chance at some much needed rain doesn’t arrive until the beginning of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dry and warm weather is in store for our Wednesday. Temperatures will have a summer-like feel to them, climbing into the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Partly cloudy skies stick around tonight.

Temperatures will be mild compared to the last few nights, with lows in the 50s and 60s. More of the same is expected for Thursday. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies continue throughout the day as well. Partly to mostly cloudy skies into Thursday night with a light shower or two perhaps far west. We’ll monitor those chances as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.