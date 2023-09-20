Contact Troubleshooters
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer

Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a traffic stop in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.(LMPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released graphic body camera video showing the shooting and wounding of a LMPD officer earlier this month.

Around 2:30 a.m. September 7, Officer Brandon Haley was shot in the chest while making a traffic stop at the intersection of 40th and Kentucky.

The videos recorded by Haley’s in-car camera and his body-worn camera shows Haley was hit by gunfire shortly after getting out of his marked police car. After being hit, Haley took cover behind his patrol car while the gunfire continued.

The video shows Haley was dragged nearly a block to safety by Officer Colin Billotto. After getting Haley to a safe location in a nearby alley, Billotto gave directions to other officers responding to the scene about the house where the gunfire was coming from and provided emergency medical aid to Haley.

Haley was rushed to UofL Hospital in an unmarked LMPD unit.

Before the video was played, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said Haley was at 38th and Kentucky when he saw a car without headlights which made a turn onto Kentucky from 38th. Haley had not activated his emergency lights when the car stopped at 40th St.

The gunfire, which came from a house on the west side of Kentucky, started just after Haley got out of his patrol car. Humphrey said Haley had parked the marked unit under a streetlight.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Haley remains hospitalized but was no longer listed in critical condition. On September 12, WAVE News reported that Haley was off a ventilator and able to stand with assistance while undergoing therapy sessions.

