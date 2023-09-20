Holy Cross students participate in ‘Great Day of Service’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Holy Cross High School stepped out of the classroom on Wednesday to volunteer in parts of the community.

WAVE News caught up with them at Supplies Overseas on Arlington Avenue as students took part in the school’s “Great Day of Service.”

The students were repackaging sterilized gloves that will be shipped and sent overseas to doctors.

All students at Holy Cross participated in the annual day.

“Our whole goal is to really be hands-on,” Holy Cross Marketing Coordinator Darby Heidema said. “So whether it’s the impact that’s even going to be in the city of Louisville or making someone’s day right here right now, or playing bingo with some of the elders within our community, it’s just a great way to get our Holy Cross students out there and giving back.”

Students at Holy Cross were in 24 different locations across Louisville. Another place students volunteered was Zoom Group, helping showcase artwork in the community.

