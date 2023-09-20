Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Holy Cross students participate in ‘Great Day of Service’

Students from Holy Cross High School were at Supplies Overseas on Arlington Avenue as students...
Students from Holy Cross High School were at Supplies Overseas on Arlington Avenue as students took part in the school’s “Great Day of Service.”(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Holy Cross High School stepped out of the classroom on Wednesday to volunteer in parts of the community.

WAVE News caught up with them at Supplies Overseas on Arlington Avenue as students took part in the school’s “Great Day of Service.”

The students were repackaging sterilized gloves that will be shipped and sent overseas to doctors.

All students at Holy Cross participated in the annual day.

“Our whole goal is to really be hands-on,” Holy Cross Marketing Coordinator Darby Heidema said. “So whether it’s the impact that’s even going to be in the city of Louisville or making someone’s day right here right now, or playing bingo with some of the elders within our community, it’s just a great way to get our Holy Cross students out there and giving back.”

Students at Holy Cross were in 24 different locations across Louisville. Another place students volunteered was Zoom Group, helping showcase artwork in the community.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Father, organizer of Fest-A-Phil discusses details of event
Father, organizer of Fest-A-Phil discusses details of event
Kris Carr discusses her book 'I'm Not a Mourning Person' with Dawne Gee on WAVE Country.
Kris Carr discusses book ‘I’m Not a Mourning Person’
The Brent Street Vintage Market and Together Fest will take place on Sunday, September 24th...
Dawne Gee’s Together Fest to be held at Paristown
A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority