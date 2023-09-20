Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024

Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(Jeffrey McWhorter | AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Country music star Kane Brown announced a nationwide tour Wednesday that will run from March to September 2024.

Brown’s In the Air Tour kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville and ends Sept. 14 in Arlington.

The singer will be making 31 stops on the tour. He will be joined by special guests that will vary from city to city, including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Parmalee, Jon Pardi, LoCash, RaeLynn, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, and Cole Swindell.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

  • March 28 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • March 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • March 30 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 5 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 12 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 18 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 20 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 26 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 27 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • Apr. 28 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 9 – Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 10 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 18 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena (with TBA special guest, Parmalee)
  • May 19 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Boots in the Park (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 30 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • May 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • June 1 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (with Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee)
  • June 7 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena (with TBA special guest, Parmalee)
  • June 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena (with TBA special guest, Parmalee)
  • June 20 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest
  • July 20 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park (with Jon Pardi, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Aug. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park (with Chris Young, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium (with Tyler Hubbard, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Sept. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with Bailey Zimmerman, LoCash, RaeLynn)
  • Sept. 14 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field (with Cole Swindell, LoCash, RaeLynn)

Fans can register for access to presale tickets on Brown’s website here. The presale starts Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale starts Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
Students from Holy Cross High School were at Supplies Overseas on Arlington Avenue as students...
Holy Cross students participate in ‘Great Day of Service’