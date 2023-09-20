Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD arrests man accused of street racing while under the influence

Wilker Bravo
Wilker Bravo(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a man on several charges after his alleged involvement in a large street racing incident Saturday night.

Wilker Bravo, 31, is charged with racing a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving without a license, and having open alcoholic beverages inside a motor vehicle.

Police said they received multiple reports of street racing and cars blocking the streets throughout Louisville. Some of the calls reported over 300 cars street racing and doing burnouts in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Preston Highway.

An arrest citation said LMPD’s Air Unit saw Bravo doing burnouts in a crowd of people. Detectives initiated a traffic stop and said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Bravo and inside the car.

The citation said multiple open beers inside the car. Bravo told detectives he drank four beers prior to driving.

The citation said Bravo did not have a valid driver’s license.

During a court appearance Monday, prosecutors said they aren’t sure if Wilker Bravo is his real name. He is expected to be back in court Thursday.

